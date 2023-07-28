Saint-Gobain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore in June 2023 up 8.16% from Rs. 44.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

    Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

    Saint-Gobain shares closed at 113.80 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.

    Saint-Gobain Sekurit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6146.5144.13
    Other Operating Income0.680.870.52
    Total Income From Operations48.2947.3844.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0622.3821.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.070.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.93-0.93
    Power & Fuel4.064.083.86
    Employees Cost3.183.073.10
    Depreciation0.960.991.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.169.028.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.468.687.82
    Other Income2.322.381.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7911.069.24
    Interest0.110.120.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6810.949.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6810.949.17
    Tax2.622.792.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.058.156.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.058.156.88
    Equity Share Capital91.1191.1191.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.900.75
    Diluted EPS0.770.900.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.900.75
    Diluted EPS0.770.900.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

