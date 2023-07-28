Saint-Gobain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.29 crore in June 2023 up 8.16% from Rs. 44.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 113.80 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.