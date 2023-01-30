English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:Net Sales at Rs 46.74 crore in December 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 41.45 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2022 down 20.72% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 17.21% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.
    Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.Saint-Gobain shares closed at 95.75 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.57% over the last 12 months.
    Saint-Gobain Sekurit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3446.9441.45
    Other Operating Income0.400.62--
    Total Income From Operations46.7447.5641.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.5120.9718.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.260.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.352.47-2.13
    Power & Fuel3.944.17--
    Employees Cost2.783.022.97
    Depreciation0.931.041.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.038.679.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.116.9610.88
    Other Income2.071.781.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.188.7512.24
    Interest0.130.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.058.6612.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.058.6612.17
    Tax2.662.212.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.396.459.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.396.459.33
    Equity Share Capital91.1191.1191.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.711.02
    Diluted EPS0.810.711.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.711.02
    Diluted EPS0.810.711.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited