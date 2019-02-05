Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore in December 2018 up 1.44% from Rs. 40.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2018 down 8.85% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2018 down 12.32% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2017.

Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 52.15 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.