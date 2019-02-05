Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.88 crore in December 2018 up 1.44% from Rs. 40.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2018 down 8.85% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2018 down 12.32% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2017.
Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 52.15 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.42
|40.77
|39.85
|Other Operating Income
|0.46
|0.50
|0.45
|Total Income From Operations
|40.88
|41.27
|40.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.04
|19.77
|17.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.04
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.12
|-0.63
|Power & Fuel
|3.81
|4.03
|3.41
|Employees Cost
|2.93
|2.81
|2.59
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.19
|2.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.48
|8.15
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.37
|4.42
|7.59
|Other Income
|1.65
|1.06
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.02
|5.47
|8.37
|Interest
|0.19
|0.20
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.84
|5.27
|8.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.84
|5.27
|8.29
|Tax
|1.97
|1.54
|2.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.87
|3.73
|5.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.87
|3.73
|5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.41
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.41
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|0.41
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|0.41
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited