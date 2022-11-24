Sainik Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, down 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in September 2022 down 12.88% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 3652.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.

Sainik Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 32.85 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and 56.80% over the last 12 months.