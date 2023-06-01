Sainik Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 434.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 up 434.64% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 119.04% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 up 196.91% from Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2022.

Sainik Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.15 in March 2022.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 28.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.