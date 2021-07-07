Sainik Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 96.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 96.61% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2021 down 1576.64% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 199.57% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2020.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 19.35 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.83% returns over the last 6 months and -24.85% over the last 12 months.