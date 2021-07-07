Sainik Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 96.61% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sainik Finance & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 96.61% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2021 down 1576.64% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 199.57% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2020.
Sainik Finance shares closed at 19.35 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.83% returns over the last 6 months and -24.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sainik Finance & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|5.83
|7.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|5.83
|7.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.21
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6.92
|0.48
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.06
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|5.08
|7.02
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.99
|5.05
|7.02
|Interest
|3.71
|3.94
|6.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.71
|1.11
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.71
|1.11
|0.26
|Tax
|-3.02
|0.19
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.69
|0.92
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.69
|0.92
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|10.88
|10.88
|10.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.06
|0.84
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-7.06
|0.84
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.06
|0.84
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-7.06
|0.84
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited