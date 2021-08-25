Sainik Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 20.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in June 2021 down 20.31% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 down 54.94% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021 down 22.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2020.

Sainik Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2020.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 18.65 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.90% returns over the last 6 months and 20.71% over the last 12 months.