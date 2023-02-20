Sainik Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 20.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sainik Finance & Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 20.11% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 340.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 down 5.22% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.
Sainik Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.
|Sainik Finance shares closed at 29.70 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.55% over the last 12 months.
|Sainik Finance & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.65
|4.84
|5.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.65
|4.84
|5.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.23
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.14
|0.99
|0.95
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.32
|3.59
|4.60
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.36
|3.67
|4.60
|Interest
|3.45
|2.58
|4.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.90
|1.09
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.90
|1.09
|0.25
|Tax
|0.09
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.81
|1.07
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.81
|1.07
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.88
|10.88
|10.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|0.99
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|0.99
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.74
|0.99
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.74
|0.99
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited