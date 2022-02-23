Sainik Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in December 2021 down 0.12% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 80.01% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021 down 8.91% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020.

Sainik Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2020.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 35.15 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.77% returns over the last 6 months and 75.31% over the last 12 months.