Sainik Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, down 22.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in December 2020 down 22.09% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020 down 57.99% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020 down 29.76% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2019.

Sainik Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2019.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 20.70 on February 24, 2021 (BSE)