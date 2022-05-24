SAIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,758.10 crore, up 32.09% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,758.10
|25,245.92
|23,286.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,758.10
|25,245.92
|23,286.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,537.41
|13,283.76
|6,496.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,011.91
|-2,065.87
|642.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,030.08
|3,712.34
|4,070.84
|Depreciation
|1,143.77
|1,048.71
|1,157.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,847.44
|6,905.25
|5,922.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,187.49
|2,361.73
|4,995.24
|Other Income
|452.07
|248.97
|320.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,639.56
|2,610.70
|5,315.30
|Interest
|440.11
|315.80
|540.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,199.45
|2,294.90
|4,774.90
|Exceptional Items
|10.51
|-363.92
|-166.44
|P/L Before Tax
|3,209.96
|1,930.98
|4,608.46
|Tax
|791.66
|487.88
|1,164.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,418.30
|1,443.10
|3,443.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,418.30
|1,443.10
|3,443.80
|Equity Share Capital
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|3.49
|8.34
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|3.49
|8.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|3.49
|8.34
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|3.49
|8.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited