SAIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,028.59 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,028.59 crore in June 2022 up 16.4% from Rs. 20,642.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 776.33 crore in June 2022 down 79.84% from Rs. 3,850.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,606.23 crore in June 2022 down 60.95% from Rs. 6,673.93 crore in June 2021.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.32 in June 2021.

SAIL shares closed at 79.90 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -37.21% over the last 12 months.