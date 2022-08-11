SAIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,028.59 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,028.59
|30,758.10
|20,642.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,028.59
|30,758.10
|20,642.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17,676.33
|14,537.41
|6,347.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,193.16
|2,011.91
|-790.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,014.97
|3,030.08
|2,769.48
|Depreciation
|1,193.89
|1,143.77
|1,026.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,229.65
|6,847.44
|5,752.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,106.91
|3,187.49
|5,537.48
|Other Income
|305.43
|452.07
|110.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,412.34
|3,639.56
|5,647.86
|Interest
|374.04
|440.11
|502.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,038.30
|3,199.45
|5,144.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|10.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,038.30
|3,209.96
|5,144.89
|Tax
|261.97
|791.66
|1,294.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|776.33
|2,418.30
|3,850.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|776.33
|2,418.30
|3,850.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|5.85
|9.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|5.85
|9.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|5.85
|9.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|5.85
|9.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited