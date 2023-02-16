SAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 25,245.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 463.54 crore in December 2022 down 67.88% from Rs. 1,443.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,197.53 crore in December 2022 down 39.95% from Rs. 3,659.41 crore in December 2021.