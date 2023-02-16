 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 25,245.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 463.54 crore in December 2022 down 67.88% from Rs. 1,443.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,197.53 crore in December 2022 down 39.95% from Rs. 3,659.41 crore in December 2021.

Steel Authority of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,041.88 26,246.31 25,245.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25,041.88 26,246.31 25,245.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,321.32 15,250.94 13,283.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -796.10 1,167.26 -2,065.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,773.00 2,832.58 3,712.34
Depreciation 1,220.99 1,183.24 1,048.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,666.88 6,262.90 6,905.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 855.79 -450.61 2,361.73
Other Income 120.75 441.19 248.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 976.54 -9.42 2,610.70
Interest 640.26 506.17 315.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 336.28 -515.59 2,294.90
Exceptional Items 298.41 -- -363.92
P/L Before Tax 634.69 -515.59 1,930.98
Tax 171.15 -129.77 487.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 463.54 -385.82 1,443.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 463.54 -385.82 1,443.10
Equity Share Capital 4,130.53 4,130.53 4,130.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 -0.93 3.49
Diluted EPS 1.12 -0.93 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 -0.93 3.49
Diluted EPS 1.12 -0.93 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited