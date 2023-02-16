English
    SAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25,041.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 25,245.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 463.54 crore in December 2022 down 67.88% from Rs. 1,443.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,197.53 crore in December 2022 down 39.95% from Rs. 3,659.41 crore in December 2021.

    SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2021.

    SAIL shares closed at 84.15 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Authority of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25,041.8826,246.3125,245.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25,041.8826,246.3125,245.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,321.3215,250.9413,283.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-796.101,167.26-2,065.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,773.002,832.583,712.34
    Depreciation1,220.991,183.241,048.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,666.886,262.906,905.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax855.79-450.612,361.73
    Other Income120.75441.19248.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax976.54-9.422,610.70
    Interest640.26506.17315.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax336.28-515.592,294.90
    Exceptional Items298.41---363.92
    P/L Before Tax634.69-515.591,930.98
    Tax171.15-129.77487.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities463.54-385.821,443.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period463.54-385.821,443.10
    Equity Share Capital4,130.534,130.534,130.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.12-0.933.49
    Diluted EPS1.12-0.933.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.12-0.933.49
    Diluted EPS1.12-0.933.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

