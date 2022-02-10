SAIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25,245.92 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,245.92 crore in December 2021 up 27.29% from Rs. 19,832.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,443.10 crore in December 2021 up 12.46% from Rs. 1,283.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,659.41 crore in December 2021 down 30.87% from Rs. 5,293.76 crore in December 2020.

SAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

SAIL shares closed at 103.60 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 55.21% over the last 12 months.