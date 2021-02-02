SAIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19,832.93 crore, up 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,832.93 crore in December 2020 up 19.9% from Rs. 16,541.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,283.17 crore in December 2020 up 398.68% from Rs. 429.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,293.76 crore in December 2020 up 347.03% from Rs. 1,184.22 crore in December 2019.

SAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

SAIL shares closed at 63.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.92% over the last 12 months.