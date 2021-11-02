SAIL: Sharp rise in coking coal prices likely to impact margin

Steel: Buying steel utensils on Dhanteras is a widespread custom but it is advisable not to buy utensils made of steel. Since, it is a form of an iron alloy, consider other metal substitutes like brass, bronze or copper.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September 2021 quarter results of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL; CMP: Rs 125; Market Capitalisation: Rs 51,730 crore) were in line with expectations. Higher coking coal prices are likely to be felt partly in December 2021 and the full impact will be seen in the March 2022 quarter. Steel prices have been increasing since October 1, 2021, in order to partly offset higher raw material prices. SAIL has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. September...