you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL Q4 net profit falls 42% to Rs 468 cr

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, SAIL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest steel maker SAIL May 30 said its standalone net profit fell by 42.57 per cent to Rs 468.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to higher expenses.

In the March quarter, the standalone total income increased to Rs 18,752.36 crore from Rs 17,264.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses were at 17,985.46 crore, higher from Rs 16,455.94 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
First Published on May 30, 2019 10:27 pm

tags #Business #Results #SAIL

