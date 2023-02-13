 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAIL Q3 net profit falls 65% to Rs 542 crore

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

In a statement, SAIL said its crude steel production was at 4.708 Million Tonne (MT) during October-December compared to 4.531 MT a year ago.

SAIL's total expenses soared to Rs 24,825.11 crore, compared to Rs 23,209.88 crore a year ago. (Image: PTI)

State-owned SAIL on Monday posted around 65 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 542.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,528.54 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total expenses soared to Rs 24,825.11 crore, compared to Rs 23,209.88 crore a year ago.

However, total income also fell to Rs 25,140.16 crore from Rs 25,398.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.