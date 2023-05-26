English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SAIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,130.66 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29,130.66 crore in March 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 30,758.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,159.21 crore in March 2023 down 53.24% from Rs. 2,478.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,209.89 crore in March 2023 down 32.48% from Rs. 4,753.99 crore in March 2022.

    SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2022.

    SAIL shares closed at 82.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.60% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Authority of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29,130.6625,042.1030,758.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29,130.6625,042.1030,758.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,858.0414,340.8414,564.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks662.57-793.432,014.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,438.952,777.003,035.32
    Depreciation1,364.671,221.261,143.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,246.946,639.186,807.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,559.49857.253,193.65
    Other Income285.7398.06416.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,845.22955.313,610.08
    Interest517.00640.26440.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,328.22315.053,169.97
    Exceptional Items-40.42298.4110.51
    P/L Before Tax1,287.80613.463,180.48
    Tax402.63183.73800.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities885.17429.732,380.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period885.17429.732,380.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates274.04112.4598.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,159.21542.182,478.82
    Equity Share Capital4,130.534,130.534,130.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.316.00
    Diluted EPS2.811.316.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.316.00
    Diluted EPS2.811.316.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SAIL #Steel - Large #Steel Authority of India
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:27 pm