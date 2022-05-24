 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SAIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,758.82 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 30,758.82 crore in March 2022 up 32.1% from Rs. 23,284.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,478.82 crore in March 2022 down 28.56% from Rs. 3,469.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,753.99 crore in March 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 6,402.19 crore in March 2021.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in March 2021.

SAIL shares closed at 73.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.

Steel Authority of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,758.82 25,246.99 23,284.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30,758.82 25,246.99 23,284.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,564.34 13,312.34 6,516.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,014.31 -2,068.62 648.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,035.32 3,716.13 4,074.23
Depreciation 1,143.91 1,048.99 1,157.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,807.29 6,885.23 5,891.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,193.65 2,352.92 4,996.03
Other Income 416.43 151.38 248.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,610.08 2,504.30 5,244.33
Interest 440.11 315.81 540.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,169.97 2,188.49 4,703.93
Exceptional Items 10.51 -363.92 -166.44
P/L Before Tax 3,180.48 1,824.57 4,537.49
Tax 800.15 477.27 1,191.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,380.33 1,347.30 3,346.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,380.33 1,347.30 3,346.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 98.49 181.24 123.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,478.82 1,528.54 3,469.88
Equity Share Capital 4,130.53 4,130.53 4,130.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 3.70 8.40
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.70 8.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 3.70 8.40
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.70 8.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SAIL #Steel - Large #Steel Authority of India
first published: May 24, 2022 11:19 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.