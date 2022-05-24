SAIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,758.82 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,758.82
|25,246.99
|23,284.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,758.82
|25,246.99
|23,284.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,564.34
|13,312.34
|6,516.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,014.31
|-2,068.62
|648.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,035.32
|3,716.13
|4,074.23
|Depreciation
|1,143.91
|1,048.99
|1,157.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,807.29
|6,885.23
|5,891.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,193.65
|2,352.92
|4,996.03
|Other Income
|416.43
|151.38
|248.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,610.08
|2,504.30
|5,244.33
|Interest
|440.11
|315.81
|540.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,169.97
|2,188.49
|4,703.93
|Exceptional Items
|10.51
|-363.92
|-166.44
|P/L Before Tax
|3,180.48
|1,824.57
|4,537.49
|Tax
|800.15
|477.27
|1,191.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,380.33
|1,347.30
|3,346.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,380.33
|1,347.30
|3,346.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|98.49
|181.24
|123.48
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,478.82
|1,528.54
|3,469.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.00
|3.70
|8.40
|Diluted EPS
|6.00
|3.70
|8.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.00
|3.70
|8.40
|Diluted EPS
|6.00
|3.70
|8.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited