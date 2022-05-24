SAIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,758.82 crore, up 32.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,758.82 crore in March 2022 up 32.1% from Rs. 23,284.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,478.82 crore in March 2022 down 28.56% from Rs. 3,469.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,753.99 crore in March 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 6,402.19 crore in March 2021.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in March 2021.

SAIL shares closed at 73.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -40.72% over the last 12 months.