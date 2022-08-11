SAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,028.62 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,028.62
|30,758.82
|20,643.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,028.62
|30,758.82
|20,643.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17,700.73
|14,564.34
|6,374.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,188.55
|2,014.31
|-785.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,019.00
|3,035.32
|2,772.75
|Depreciation
|1,194.12
|1,143.91
|1,026.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,195.89
|6,807.29
|5,712.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,107.43
|3,193.65
|5,541.92
|Other Income
|170.89
|416.43
|111.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,278.32
|3,610.08
|5,653.65
|Interest
|374.04
|440.11
|502.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|904.28
|3,169.97
|5,150.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|10.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|904.28
|3,180.48
|5,150.68
|Tax
|242.80
|800.15
|1,314.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|661.48
|2,380.33
|3,835.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|661.48
|2,380.33
|3,835.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|143.02
|98.49
|61.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|804.50
|2,478.82
|3,897.36
|Equity Share Capital
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|6.00
|9.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|6.00
|9.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|6.00
|9.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|6.00
|9.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited