SAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,028.62 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,028.62 crore in June 2022 up 16.4% from Rs. 20,643.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 804.50 crore in June 2022 down 79.36% from Rs. 3,897.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,472.44 crore in June 2022 down 62.99% from Rs. 6,679.93 crore in June 2021.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in June 2021.

SAIL shares closed at 79.90 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -37.21% over the last 12 months.

Steel Authority of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24,028.62 30,758.82 20,643.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24,028.62 30,758.82 20,643.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17,700.73 14,564.34 6,374.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,188.55 2,014.31 -785.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,019.00 3,035.32 2,772.75
Depreciation 1,194.12 1,143.91 1,026.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,195.89 6,807.29 5,712.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,107.43 3,193.65 5,541.92
Other Income 170.89 416.43 111.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,278.32 3,610.08 5,653.65
Interest 374.04 440.11 502.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 904.28 3,169.97 5,150.68
Exceptional Items -- 10.51 --
P/L Before Tax 904.28 3,180.48 5,150.68
Tax 242.80 800.15 1,314.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 661.48 2,380.33 3,835.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 661.48 2,380.33 3,835.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 143.02 98.49 61.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 804.50 2,478.82 3,897.36
Equity Share Capital 4,130.53 4,130.53 4,130.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 6.00 9.44
Diluted EPS 1.95 6.00 9.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 6.00 9.44
Diluted EPS 1.95 6.00 9.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
