SAIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20,643.02 crore, up 127.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,643.02 crore in June 2021 up 127.66% from Rs. 9,067.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,897.36 crore in June 2021 up 417.77% from Rs. 1,226.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,679.93 crore in June 2021 up 5707.73% from Rs. 119.12 crore in June 2020.

SAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2020.

SAIL shares closed at 134.10 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.90% returns over the last 6 months and 251.97% over the last 12 months.