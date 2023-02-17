SAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,042.10 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,042.10
|26,246.34
|25,246.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25,042.10
|26,246.34
|25,246.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14,340.84
|15,280.30
|13,312.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-793.43
|1,164.70
|-2,068.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,777.00
|2,836.58
|3,716.13
|Depreciation
|1,221.26
|1,183.49
|1,048.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,639.18
|6,229.55
|6,885.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|857.25
|-448.28
|2,352.92
|Other Income
|98.06
|395.68
|151.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|955.31
|-52.60
|2,504.30
|Interest
|640.26
|506.17
|315.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|315.05
|-558.77
|2,188.49
|Exceptional Items
|298.41
|--
|-363.92
|P/L Before Tax
|613.46
|-558.77
|1,824.57
|Tax
|183.73
|-113.25
|477.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|429.73
|-445.52
|1,347.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|429.73
|-445.52
|1,347.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|112.45
|116.16
|181.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|542.18
|-329.36
|1,528.54
|Equity Share Capital
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|4,130.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|-0.80
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|-0.80
|3.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.31
|-0.80
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|-0.80
|3.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited