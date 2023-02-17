 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,042.10 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,042.10 crore in December 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 25,246.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 542.18 crore in December 2022 down 64.53% from Rs. 1,528.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,176.57 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 3,553.29 crore in December 2021.

Steel Authority of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,042.10 26,246.34 25,246.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25,042.10 26,246.34 25,246.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,340.84 15,280.30 13,312.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -793.43 1,164.70 -2,068.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,777.00 2,836.58 3,716.13
Depreciation 1,221.26 1,183.49 1,048.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,639.18 6,229.55 6,885.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 857.25 -448.28 2,352.92
Other Income 98.06 395.68 151.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 955.31 -52.60 2,504.30
Interest 640.26 506.17 315.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 315.05 -558.77 2,188.49
Exceptional Items 298.41 -- -363.92
P/L Before Tax 613.46 -558.77 1,824.57
Tax 183.73 -113.25 477.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 429.73 -445.52 1,347.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 429.73 -445.52 1,347.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 112.45 116.16 181.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 542.18 -329.36 1,528.54
Equity Share Capital 4,130.53 4,130.53 4,130.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 -0.80 3.70
Diluted EPS 1.31 -0.80 3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 -0.80 3.70
Diluted EPS 1.31 -0.80 3.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited