SAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25,042.10 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,042.10 crore in December 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 25,246.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 542.18 crore in December 2022 down 64.53% from Rs. 1,528.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,176.57 crore in December 2022 down 38.74% from Rs. 3,553.29 crore in December 2021.