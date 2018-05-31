SAIL back in black; Q4 net profit at Rs 816 cr

The country's largest steel maker SAIL today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly helped by rise in revenues.

The company had posted a standalone net loss of Rs 771.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

In the latest quarter, the standalone total income increased to Rs 17,264.86 crore from Rs 14,543.53 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, the company's standalone loss narrowed to Rs 481.71 crore. The same stood at Rs 2,833.24 crore in the previous fiscal.