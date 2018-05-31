SAIL back in black; Q4 net profit at Rs 816 cr

The company had posted a standalone net loss of Rs 771.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
The country's largest steel maker SAIL today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly helped by rise in revenues.
In the latest quarter, the standalone total income increased to Rs 17,264.86 crore from Rs 14,543.53 crore in the year-ago period.
For the year ended March 31, the company's standalone loss narrowed to Rs 481.71 crore. The same stood at Rs 2,833.24 crore in the previous fiscal.
