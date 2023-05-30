Saianand Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 4681.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 4681.04% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1607.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Saianand Comm shares closed at 0.48 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months