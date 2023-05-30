Saianand Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 4681.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saianand Commercial are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 4681.04% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1607.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Saianand Comm shares closed at 0.48 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months
|Saianand Commercial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.12
|2.78
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.12
|2.78
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.77
|2.49
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.06
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|0.20
|-0.14
|Other Income
|-1.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|0.20
|-0.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|0.20
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|0.20
|-0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|0.20
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|0.20
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|22.72
|22.72
|11.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited