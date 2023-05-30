English
    Saianand Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 4681.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saianand Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 4681.04% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1649.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 1607.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Saianand Comm shares closed at 0.48 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months

    Saianand Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.122.780.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.122.780.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.772.49--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.060.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.010.20-0.14
    Other Income-1.39----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.390.20-0.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.390.20-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.390.20-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.390.20-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.390.20-0.14
    Equity Share Capital22.7222.7211.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.01-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.110.01-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.01-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.110.01-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

