Saianand Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.25 2.12 2.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.25 2.12 2.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.18 2.77 1.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.03 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.31 0.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -1.01 0.46 Other Income 0.17 -1.39 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -2.39 0.46 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 -2.39 0.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.15 -2.39 0.46 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -2.39 0.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -2.39 0.46 Equity Share Capital 22.72 22.72 11.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 -0.11 0.40 Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.11 0.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 -0.11 0.40 Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.11 0.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --