Sai Moh Auto Li Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, up 41.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in June 2019 up 41.45% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 139.2% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Sai Moh Auto Li EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2018.

Sai Moh Auto Li shares closed at 19.33 on July 20, 2018 (BSE)