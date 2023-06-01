English
    Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 90.42% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sai Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.42% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 down 156.62% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 133.24% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022.

    Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 115.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -49.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sai Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.201.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.201.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.310.08
    Depreciation0.090.020.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.150.661.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.65-0.840.35
    Other Income4.293.746.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.372.916.77
    Interest0.150.110.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.522.806.72
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-2.522.806.72
    Tax0.000.862.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.531.944.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.531.944.48
    Minority Interest0.05-0.04-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.481.904.38
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.626.5915.22
    Diluted EPS-8.626.5915.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.626.5915.22
    Diluted EPS-8.626.5915.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am