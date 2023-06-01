Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 90.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sai Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.42% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 down 156.62% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 133.24% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022.
Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 115.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -49.49% over the last 12 months.
|Sai Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.20
|1.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.20
|1.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.04
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.31
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.02
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.15
|0.66
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.65
|-0.84
|0.35
|Other Income
|4.29
|3.74
|6.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|2.91
|6.77
|Interest
|0.15
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.52
|2.80
|6.72
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.52
|2.80
|6.72
|Tax
|0.00
|0.86
|2.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.53
|1.94
|4.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.53
|1.94
|4.48
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.48
|1.90
|4.38
|Equity Share Capital
|2.88
|2.88
|2.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.62
|6.59
|15.22
|Diluted EPS
|-8.62
|6.59
|15.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.62
|6.59
|15.22
|Diluted EPS
|-8.62
|6.59
|15.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
