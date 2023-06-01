Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 90.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.42% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 down 156.62% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 down 133.24% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022.

Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 115.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -49.49% over the last 12 months.