Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 55.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in March 2022 down 55.67% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 176.7% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2022 up 240.57% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

Sai Capital Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 15.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.84 in March 2021.

Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 176.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)