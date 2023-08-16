English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sai Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 34.58% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

    Sai Capital Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.90 in June 2022.

    Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 115.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.12% over the last 12 months.

    Sai Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.180.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.180.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.020.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.250.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.330.24
    Depreciation0.940.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.686.150.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.95-6.65-1.00
    Other Income3.894.293.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.94-2.372.73
    Interest0.260.150.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.68-2.522.34
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax1.68-2.522.34
    Tax0.740.000.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.94-2.531.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.94-2.531.44
    Minority Interest-0.020.05-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.92-2.481.41
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.21-8.624.90
    Diluted EPS3.21-8.624.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.21-8.624.90
    Diluted EPS3.21-8.624.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sai Capital #Sai Capital Ltd
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!