Sai Capital Ltd Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 5.29% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 34.58% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

Sai Capital Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.90 in June 2022.

Sai Capital Ltd shares closed at 115.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.12% over the last 12 months.