Sai Baba Invest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 44.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 44.4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 47.4% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 48.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Sai Baba Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Sai Baba Invest shares closed at 4.39 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -81.71% returns over the last 6 months and -79.39% over the last 12 months.