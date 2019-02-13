Sai Baba Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 431.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2018 up 431.37% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 263.75% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Sai Baba Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Sai Baba Invest shares closed at 2.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 19.51% returns over the last 6 months and -82.02% over the last 12 months.