Sahyog Credits Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore in June 2019 down 22.67% from Rs. 28.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 up 1459.47% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2019 up 94.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

Sahyog Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Sahyog Credits shares closed at 66.60 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 283.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1,038.46% over the last 12 months.