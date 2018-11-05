Sahyadri Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.68 crore, up 7.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 50.68 crore in September 2018 up 7.3% from Rs. 47.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2018 up 75.15% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in September 2018 up 21.72% from Rs. 11.28 crore in September 2017.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.89 in September 2017.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 197.85 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.25% over the last 12 months.