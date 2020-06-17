Sahyadri Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.73 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.73 crore in March 2020 down 6.09% from Rs. 75.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020 up 4.73% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2020 down 14.11% from Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2019.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2019.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 131.50 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.