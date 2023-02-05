Sahyadri Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.06 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 110.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2022 down 35.38% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.66% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.