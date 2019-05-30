Sahil Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 113.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 113.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 87.56% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Sahil Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

Sahil Finance shares closed at 58.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)