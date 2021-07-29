Sahil Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, up 732.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in June 2021 up 732.72% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 33.48% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Sahil Finance shares closed at 41.55 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months