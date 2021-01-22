Sahil Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 155.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 155.61% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 99.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 163.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Sahil Finance shares closed at 59.00 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)