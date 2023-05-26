Saheli Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 42.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 101.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Saheli Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Saheli Leasing shares closed at 4.32 on May 17, 2023 (BSE)