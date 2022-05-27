Saheli Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 243.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Saheli Leasing shares closed at 3.75 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)