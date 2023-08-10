Saheli Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 49.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 49.93% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 74.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Saheli Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Saheli Leasing shares closed at 4.32 on May 17, 2023 (BSE)