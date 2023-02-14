English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saheli Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 113.65% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saheli Leasing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 113.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 530.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Saheli Leasing shares closed at 3.75 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Saheli Leasing and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.340.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.340.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.390.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.20-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.070.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.030.02
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.030.02
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.020.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.020.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.020.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.020.01
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.040.58
    Diluted EPS-0.100.040.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.040.58
    Diluted EPS-0.100.040.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Saheli Leasing #Saheli Leasing and Industries
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am