Saheli Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 3.76% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 83.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Saheli Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.49 in December 2020.

Saheli Leasing shares closed at 3.75 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)