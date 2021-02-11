Saheli Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 5958.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 5958.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 692.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Saheli Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Saheli Leasing shares closed at 11.00 on August 10, 2020 (BSE)