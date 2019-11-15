Sahara One Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2019 up 20.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 up 7.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 up 7.79% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2018.
Sahara One shares closed at 15.00 on November 14, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:44 am