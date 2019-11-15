Sahara One Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2019 up 20.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 up 7.74% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019 up 7.79% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2018.

Sahara One shares closed at 15.00 on November 14, 2019 (BSE)