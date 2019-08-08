Sahara One Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 11.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 up 7.62% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 up 7.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

Sahara One shares closed at 19.00 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)