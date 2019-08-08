Sahara One Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 11.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 up 7.62% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 up 7.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.
Sahara One shares closed at 19.00 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:15 pm