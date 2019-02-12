Sahara One Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 205.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahara One Media and Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 205.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.86% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.73% from Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2017.
Sahara One shares closed at 18.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.00% returns over the last 6 months and -63.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sahara One Media and Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.04
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.52
|4.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-1.58
|-5.19
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-1.54
|-5.15
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-1.54
|-5.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.45
|-1.54
|-5.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-1.54
|-5.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-1.54
|-5.15
|Equity Share Capital
|21.53
|21.53
|21.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.72
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.72
|-2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.72
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.72
|-2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited