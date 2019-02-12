Sahara One Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 205.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 205.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.86% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.73% from Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2017.

Sahara One shares closed at 18.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.00% returns over the last 6 months and -63.11% over the last 12 months.